Bidso, Workroom Automation, Finfinity, Smylo, LetzRyd raise early-stage funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Bidso, Workroom Automation, Finfinity, Smylo and LetzRyd have raised early-stage funding across equity and debt rounds, the companies said Monday.

Bidso, a design-led manufacturing platform focused on the global toys and consumer products ecosystem, has raised Rs 63 crore ($6.7 million) in a Series A funding round comprising both equity and debt.

The round included Rs 51 crore in equity led by Blume Ventures, with participation from existing investors Peer Capital and Sadev Capital, and Rs 12 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital.

The company, set up in 2022 by Vivek Singhal, Rahul Agarwal, and Aditya Krishnakumar, helps consumer brands design, develop, and manufacture customized products at scale. Currently, it is focussed on mobility toys and plans to expand into adjacent consumer product categories.

It had previously raised $1.2 million in a seed round led by PeerCapital in August 2023, and $300,000 in a pre-seed round led by DeVC.

Bidso said it will use the fresh funding to strengthen its product design and manufacturing capabilities, expand manufacturing footprint and production capacity, and scale its product portfolio. It will also invest in expanding its design, engineering, and production, and sales teams as it accelerates growth in domestic and international markets.

Workroom Automation, a connected factory platform building an intelligence and automation layer for manufacturing companies, has secured Rs 6.2 crore in a seed funding round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund.

The round also saw participation from Astir Ventures, Venture Catalysts Group, and angel investors including Bhavik Dholakia of Swatantra Wealth and Vishal Shah of Shah Invest, among others.

The startup will use the capital to accelerate product development, strengthen the core platform, and scale its go-to-market efforts, along with advancing its tech platform Workroom AI Planning Engine. The company will also invest in enterprise sales, strategic partnerships, and customer success capabilities.

Founded in 2022 by Abhinav Atthota and Rohan Agarwal, Hyderabad-based Workroom Automation allows manufacturers to plan, run, and automate factory operations on a unified system.

Finfinity, a bootstrapped digital lending marketplace, has pocketed $2.4 million (Rs 22.5 crore) in a seed funding round led by Mankind Pharma’s promoters.

The round also saw participation from Vi-John Group, Sanjay Singhvi, Bavadeep Reddy, Malani Ventures Pvt Ltd (Sanjay Shah family office), Gurshant Singh Bhatia, Sunny Bhatia, Upkaran Singh Chawla, Harbir Dhingra, and employees of the company.

Finfinity, founded in 2023 by Pradeep Chauhan, Mohit Jain and Vijay Kadam, is building a financial well-being platform that enables users to discover, compare, and access credit through real-time, AI-driven recommendations, simplifying borrowing and improving decision-making for consumers. The platform allows users to compare loan options across multiple lenders, helping them secure better rates and make more informed borrowing decisions.

The capital will go towards the company’s technology platform, with a focus on personalization and risk intelligence, expansion of lender partnerships, scaling of distribution, and investments in customer acquisition and brand building.

DSG Consumer Partners has led a follow-on investment in natural cat food brand Smylo.

“Smylo has been in stealth since we backed them in April 2024. Today, that changes. We are excited to announce our follow-on investment in Smylo,” said Hariharan Premkumar, managing director and head of India, in a LinkedIn post.

The company offers preservative-free, high-protein, human-grade cat food made from fresh meat, using antioxidants like tocopherol and retort packaging. Earlier this year, it secured Rs 75 lakh from angels Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, and Varun Alagh in Shark Tank India.

LetzRyd, a mobility fleet platform, has bagged $4 million in a new funding round.

JIF Capital Ltd led the round with existing investor UNLEASH Capital Partners joining. Japan-based venture capital firm 15th Rock also took part, marking its first investment in India.

LetzRyd will use the capital to grow its fleet network, scale its operating platform, improve technology-led fleet and driver lifecycle management, according to a statement.