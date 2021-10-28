Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Makeup brand SUGAR aims to raise Series D funds at nearly $500 mn valuation
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Makeup brand SUGAR Cosmetics is in discussions with large private equity funds to raise its Series D round of funding at a valuation...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...