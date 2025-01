Maj Invest, BII-backed Namdev Finvest pushes back fundraising plan

Premium Jitendra Tanwar, MD and CEO, Namdev Finvest

Jaipur-based Namdev Finvest, which is backed by Maj Invest and British International Investment, among others, has pushed back its plan to raise up to $50 million (Rs 430 crore) in a Series C round to the financial year ended March 2026, a top executive told VCCircle. The company had earlier announced plans to ......