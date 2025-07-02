Maj Invest, BII-backed Namdev Finvest returns to fundraising mode
Jitendra Tanwar, MD and CEO, Namdev Finvest

Jaipur-based Namdev Finvest, which is backed by Danish private equity firm Maj Invest and development finance institution British International Investment (BII), among others, has kicked off a process to raise a new round of equity capital, two people familiar with the development told VCCircle. Founded by Jitendra Tanwar in 2013, the ......

