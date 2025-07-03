Maieutic Semiconductor, Luma Fertility, three others secure funding

Maieutic Semiconductor's founders

Chip-design software startup Maieutic Semiconductor, fertility clinic operator Luma Fertility, AI-driven marketing firm GobbleCube, and snacks brand FitFeast have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds while environmental advisory group IORA Ecological Solutions has raised debt capital, the companies said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Maieutic Semiconductor has raised $4.15 million (around Rs 35.4 crore) in seed funding led by Endiya Partners and Exfinity Venture Partners to develop generative AI for design and development workflows in chip design.

Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup said that the fresh funding will be used to expand its engineering team and improve its market reach.

Maieutic’s founding team includes Gireesh Rajendran (CEO), Ashish Lachhwani (CBO), Rakesh Kumar (CPO), and Krishna Sankar (CTO), each with over two decades of experience in semiconductor design, AI systems, and commercial product delivery. Maieutic says that it is developing GenAI copilot for analog design, a platform that accelerates early-stage chip development and automates bug detection.

Advertisement

Luma Fertility has raised $4 million (around Rs 34.1 crore) in seed funding led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Metropolis Healthcare managing director Ameera Shah and B2V Ventures chairman Vijay Taparia.

The tech-enabled fertility startup, which was founded by serial entrepreneur Neha K Motwani, said the funding will help Luma expand its footprint in Mumbai and to make inroads into other cities over the next two years.

Advertisement

Luma Fertility’s first 6,000 sq ft clinic is located in Linking Road in Bandra West. Its clinics offer services including IVF, egg and embryo freezing, fertility assessments, and pre-conception consultations. Luma also provides at-home semen analysis, personalised reports, and one-on-one sessions to support both physical and emotional well-being.

GobbleCube has raised $3.5 million (around Rs 29.9 crore) in a pre-Series A round led by InfoEdge Ventures, with continued participation from Kae Capital.

Advertisement

The company said the round follows its transition from being a pre-revenue startup to generating $2 million (around Rs 17.1 crore) in annual recurring revenue (ARR). With the fresh capital, GobbleCube plans to improve its AI capabilities, expand platform coverage, and accelerate its international go-to-market efforts.

Founded by Manas Gupta, Srikumar Nair, and Nitesh Jindal, GobbleCube helps brands in identifying revenue leaks, demand gaps, and high-growth micro-markets. Its platform enables brands to predict and shape their future, processing billions of locality-level data points to guide activities across digital shelf visibility, pricing, planning, and now performance marketing. The startup has onboarded 200-plus brands including Reckitt, Tata Consumer, Nivea, and Johnson & Johnson.

Advertisement

Protein brand FitFeast has raised Rs 5.5 crore (around $640,000) in seed round from angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), with participation from angel investors Raghav Singhal and Santosh Govindaraju.

The startup said funds will be used to scale its online business via direct-to-consumer (D2C), marketplace and quick commerce channels; build a strong marketing engine; expand the leadership team; and launch innovative protein products tailored for Indian taste buds.

Founded in 2021 by Aditya Poddar, FitFeast makes high protein snacks such as chips, chocolate smoothies, or dessert-inspired bars. Its products include White Chocolate Peanut Butter, Malai Kulfi Protein Shakes, and Peri Peri Chips.

IORA

IORA Ecological Solutions Pvt. Ltd has secured Rs 8.5 crore ($980,000) in debt funding from Caspian Impact Investments (Caspian Debt).

The company said the capital raised will be used to scale its flagship agroforestry and land restoration program in Meghalaya called MegCare, which focuses on restoring degraded landscapes, improving forest cover, and enhancing rural livelihoods through sustainable agroforestry practices.

This debt deal was underwritten against future carbon removal units (CRUs) and was strategically facilitated by the Rabo Foundation and Rabobank’s ACORN platform. The verifiable carbon credits generated through land restoration in the MegCare program, will be monetised in global carbon markets, enabling long-term value creation.

IORA Ecological Solutions is an environmental advisory group which provides expertise in environmental finance, policy advisory, scientific research, project design and implementation. The company has implemented more than 200 projects across the globe over the last 15 years.

Share article on Leave Your Comments