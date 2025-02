Mad Over Donuts eyes fundraise, plans “aggressive” store expansion

Premium Lokesh Bharwani, Founder, Mad Over Donuts

The Indian arm of quick-service restaurant chain Mad Over Donuts is looking to raise funds from potential investors to expand its reach in the country, VCCircle has learnt. The donut brand, which started operations in India in 2008 under Himesh Foods Pvt. Ltd., is likely to raise Rs 60-70 crore. Currently, Mad ......