London-based Genevra Associates invests in B2C marketplace HOSH

Pune-based HOSH has raised an undisclosed fund from London-based Genevra Associates OÜ, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it plans to utilise the funds in promoting, marketing and launching new products for the cottage industry and artisans.

Founded in 2019 by Jayan Lewis and Tina Sajan, HOSH, a subsidiary of Hypermine, is an online marketplace that focuses on sustainable, handcrafted, eco-friendly and cruelty-free organic products that ensure zero to negative carbon emissions. It focuses on empowering small business owners and artisans, the statement said.

“We want to ensure that mindless consumerism is replaced with a conscious and mindful approach to shopping, where buying and selling of products can ensure a sustainable future without harming the environment. This is a testament to our belief that building economies and being profitable is possible without selling one’s soul," said Tina Sajan, Co-founder of HOSH.

According to the statement, the business-to-consumer (B to C)marketplace focuses on decentralised identity and security. Hosh will be powered by blockchain technology, machine learning and key encryption built by Hypermine.

Founded in 2021, London-based Genevra provides fund management-related business models and strategies, among other services.

