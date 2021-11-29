E-commerce markeplace OneGreen raises Pre-Seed round led by actors Rannvijay, Vidya Malawade, others

Houz of Nature Pvt Ltd, which operates OneGreen, a marketplace focused on pure, safe and natural products, has raised an undisclosed amount in a Pre-Seed funding round from well-known personalities Rannvijay, Vidya Malawade and Nikhil Chinapa, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

“We are thrilled to have like-minded friends backing us. Rannvijay is almost a synonym when it comes to fitness in India, and he has been doing this for years now. Vidya is a celebrated name in yoga, ayurveda and natural healing. Nikhil, on the other hand, is one of the strongest voices in the country advocating ocean and water conservation,” said Abhijit Bhattacharya and Neha Gahlaut, founders of OneGreen in the statement.

The company has previously raised an Angel round from Jupiter Founder and ex-PayU Managing Director Jitendra Gupta and a consortium of other angel investors.

Founded by Abhijit Bhattacharya and Neha Gahlaut, OneGreen has over 8000 products and 40-plus categories. OneGreen’s said its goals is to be a one-stop destination for 'HONEST' brands in this space.

Some of the prominent brands listed on the marketplace are Epigamia, Soulful, Nourish Organics, Vahdam Teas, Snackible, Super Bottoms, The MomsCo, Conscious Foods among others.

Abhijit Bhattacharya, a Co-founder, has worked for firms such as Flipkart, PayU, Disney, and Reckitt Benckiser. He currently serves as Chief Business Officer of OneGreen. Neha Gahlaut is the company's Chief Marketing Officer, and has formerly worked for Kantar and L'Oréal, where she oversaw the research function for personal care products.

In July, private equity and venture capital investment touched a record high, driven by a rush of capital into ecommerce. The total deal value in July more than doubled from a year ago to $9.5 billion (Rs 70,294 crore) across 131 transactions, according to a report by Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA) and accounting firm EY.