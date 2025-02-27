Lightspeed, Accel invest in AI-led research startup
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Lightspeed, Accel invest in AI-led research startup

Lightspeed, Accel invest in AI-led research startup

By Roshan Abraham

  • 27 Feb 2025
Lightspeed, Accel invest in AI-led research startup
Bridgetown Research founder Harsh Sahai

Artificial intelligence startup Bridgetown Research, which develops AI-powered agents for research and analysis for private equity, consulting and strategy professionals, has secured $19 million (Rs 165.7 crore) in a Series A funding round, which was led by Lightspeed and Accel. 

The Seattle-based company, which has offices in New York, London, and Bengaluru, said the round also saw participation from a major research university whose name was undisclosed.  

The startup claims to have developed AI agents that execute research autonomously. Notably, these agents include voice bots that are trained to recruit and interview industry experts, gathering primary data that can be analyzed alongside alternative data. 

Advertisement

"AI is causing widespread disruption across many enterprise functions, and Bridgetown Research is riding that wave by assisting executives in making important strategic decisions," said Anagh Prasad, an investor at Accel

Bridgetown Research, whose investors include Lightspeed, Accel, and Sequioa Capital, was founded by Harsh Sahai in 2023. Prior to founding Bridgetown Research, Sahai led the machine learning teams at Amazon and strategy engagements at McKinsey & Co.  
 
According to the AI startup, private equity and venture capital firms that have used its platform were able to screen their deal pipelines much faster, with initial analysis just taking 24 hours instead of the usual weeks. 

"We are working with multiple private equity firms, management consulting firms, and corporate teams to help make strategic decisions better and faster. This, in turn, is driving up demand for advisory and information services downstream," Sahai said. 

Advertisement
Bridgetown ResearchLightspeedAccelAnagh PrasadHarsh SahaiAmazonMcKinsey &amp; Co

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market poised for $2-bn annual revenue ahead of IPO

TMT

Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market poised for $2-bn annual revenue ahead of IPO

Wipro commits $200 mn more to VC arm to invest in tech startups

TMT

Wipro commits $200 mn more to VC arm to invest in tech startups

India court orders Amazon to pay $39 mn in damages in Beverly Hills Polo Club case

TMT

India court orders Amazon to pay $39 mn in damages in Beverly Hills Polo Club case

Dodo Payments, Make in Box, Eat Better rake in early-stage funding

TMT

Dodo Payments, Make in Box, Eat Better rake in early-stage funding

Premium
Inflection Point Ventures joins agritech company's funding round

Consumer

Inflection Point Ventures joins agritech company's funding round

Premium
Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Healthcare

Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW