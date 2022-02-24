Lightspeed leads $2 mn funding in edtech platform Bhanzu

Edtech startup Bhanzu on Thursday said it has raised seed capital of $2 million (around Rs 15 crore) led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Maninder Gulati (Global Chief Strategy Officer at OYO), Gaurav Munjal (CEO of Unacademy), Kunal Shah (CEO of Cred), among others.

The platform plans to deploy the fresh capital to scale its live classes across the US, Canada, UK and Middle East as well as to boost hiring across tech and product operations.

Founded in 2020 by the world’s fastest human calculator Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, Bhanzu is an Indian math edtech platform focused to create a love for math, by offering experiential learning.

“My journey in becoming the world’s fastest human calculator has not stopped with me winning awards, breaking records, or doing stage shows. Having spent more than four years teaching math across the world, I have realised that building strong relevance and sparking curiosity in students leads to unprecedented learning outcomes," said Bhanu.

"Bhanzu has already helped thousands of students realise their true potential. We are on our pathway to achieve the same, a global scale by questioning the very first principles of how students learn, perceive and apply math in the world around them," he added.