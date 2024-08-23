Lighthouse Funds to reboard cap table of medtech firm after multi-bagger exit

Premium (L to R) Mukund Krishnaswami, Sachin Bhartiya and Sean Sovak, co-founders, Lighthouse Funds

Indian mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, which has backed names such as Fabindia, Duroflex, Wow! Momo and Tynor has made a strategic return to the cap table of a medical device maker. The PE firm, which is nearing the final close of its fourth domestic-focused fund, was allocated the largest share—20.5% of the total—of Poly Medicure’s ......