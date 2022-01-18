Licious net loss and total expenses widened in FY21

Meat brand Licious, operated by Delightful Gourmet Pvt Ltd, has reported a net loss which has widened in FY21, and stands at around Rs 369 crore against its previous financial year, where the company reported a loss of Rs 146.3 crore.

Raw materials such as meat, poultry and seafood products were the largest cost centres for the brand in FY21, accounting for 49.3% of the annual costs of the company. These costs grew in line with sales, growing 3.05X to Rs 318.7 crore in FY21 from Rs 104.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company has provided discounts regularly to its customers in order to drive sales, and has shelled out Rs 34.5 crore on discounts during FY21. This cost jumped 3.3X in FY21 as compared to Rs 10.4 crore during FY20, the company’s filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) show.

Licious has witnessed a sharp rise in total income which is around Rs 435 crore in the current financial year compared to last year's income which stood at approximately Rs 138 crore.

The company's total expenses stood at around Rs 646 crore against last year's total expense of approximately Rs 283 crore.

During the year under review, the company's revenue from operations has increased from Rs 131.82 crore to Rs 420 crore in the current financial year.

According to the report, the company relies on systems - including information technology systems, to manage its business and their failure could adversely affect the company's operations.

The report said that the company's success depends in large part upon its management and key managerial personnel and its ability to attract, train and retain such persons.

Founded by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta in 2015, Licious became India's 29th unicorn in 2021 after raising $52 million from new investor IIFL AMC's PE fund.

In October 2021, Vivek Gupta, Co-founder of Licious, told VCCircle that the brand's IPO could be two to three years away.

Gupta further added that the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) have been under strain because it has been spending money on marketing.

Last year in November, the company announced a new employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), christened ‘Everyday Vesting, Anytime Liquidation’, starting this year. Currently, the firm has over a 3,500-member team with employees across different disciplines and functions.