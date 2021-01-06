Legalwiz.in Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 3.8 crore ($520,100) from Contcentric It Services Pvt Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based enterprise content management firm.

Shrijay Sheth, founder of Legalwiz.in, said in a statement that the investment from Contcentric is strategic in nature.

The capital will be used to strengthen the startup’s technology and roll out new services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products.

Legalwiz was founded in 2016 to cater to legal, financial, corporate and taxation compliance needs of startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It currently serves over 5,000 businesses.

Other legal-tech startups that have raised funding include Legal Salah, LegalKart and WizCounsel.

Vanity Wagon

Vanity Wagon, a clean beauty marketplace that focuses on toxin-free and natural products, has raised $200,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore) in a seed funding round led by Agility Venture Partners.

Other participants in this round include Alfa Ventures managing partner Dhianu Das and angel investor Sanjay Nagi, Vanity Wagon said in a statement.

The company will use the capital it has raised to enhance its customer-facing technological infrastructure and increase the reach of its brand.

The company was set up in 2018, and says it believes in sustainable beauty products, with brands being onboarded on its marketplace being checked for cruelty-free and safe-to-use certifications.

“Having grown faster than the sector in the last 2 years, this was an ideal time for us to take the next leap,” CEO Prateek Ruhail said. The seed investment was orchestrated by Fundvice, with the firm acting as an accelerator to Vanity Wagon.

Other companies in the broader beauty and personal-care segment that have raised funding in recent months include Plum, Prolixr and mCaffeine.