Leapfrog, Stakeboat-backed Dvara KGFS set to secure fresh capital

Premium
Homegrown shadow bank Dvara Kshetriya Grameen Financial Services Ltd is raising fresh capital from a global development financial institution as it looks to expand its lending to small businesses across the country. Chennai-based Dvara KGFS, which is backed by private equity firms Leapfrog Investments and Stakeboat Capital, is set to bag $12 million ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.