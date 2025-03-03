Leapfrog, Stakeboat-backed Dvara KGFS set to secure fresh capital

Premium LVLN Murty, MD and CEO, Dvara KGFS

Homegrown shadow bank Dvara Kshetriya Grameen Financial Services Ltd is raising fresh capital from a global development financial institution as it looks to expand its lending to small businesses across the country. Chennai-based Dvara KGFS, which is backed by private equity firms Leapfrog Investments and Stakeboat Capital, is set to bag $12 million ......