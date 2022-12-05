Law firm Vertices Partners appoints new partner

Rajat Agarwal, partner, Vertices Partners

Mumbai-based boutique law firm Vertices Partners on Monday said it has roped in former Dua Associates executive Rajat Agarwal as a partner to the firm.

Agarwal, who has joined Vertices along with his team, will help in building on the firm’s banking and financial segment as well as to further boost its disputes arm, the company said in a statement.

“We believe that their joining will be a great value-add for all our stakeholders, internal and external. Having added three practice areas and two new offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru, within a year, we are a rapidly growing team,” said Vinayak Burman, founder and managing partner at Vertices Partners.

Agarwal played a key senior role in law firm Dua Associates for several years. Prior to that, he was with J. Sagar Associates, Wadia Gandhy & Co., and AZB & Partners.

His joining comes close on the wheels of Vertices Partners onboarding Manasi Pathak Verma, regulatory and secretarial compliances partner in Delhi NCR offices and Jayesh Karandikar, real estate partner in Mumbai office, the statement added.

“Vertices’ growth in the last few years has proven that the legal profession is no longer an ‘old boys’ club’. I am looking forward to contributing to their banking and finance practice and boost the firm’s existing disputes practice,” said Agarwal.

Vertices Partners was floated by three executives at Mumbai-based legal advisory firm Economic Laws Practice -- Burman, Amit Vyas and Archana Khosla - in 2016. It specialises in private equity, venture capital, startup advisory, and mergers and acquisitions segments. It also focuses on white-collar crimes advisory, banking code, commercial litigation, intellectual property, real estate, media and technology.

The firm claims to have completed over 250 deals in the last five years of operation.

