Law firm Singh & Associates rebrands as S&A Law Offices

Gurugram-based full-service law firm Singh & Associates, as part of an organisational change, has rebranded itself as S&A Law Offices, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The organisational transformation of the firm Singh & Associates to S&A Law Offices is a natural transition in line with the demands of the steep growth curve that it has been navigating. The firm has also released its new logo to mark its new identity, the statement said.

S&A Law Offices has six major Practice Groups viz., litigation and ADR, contracts and transactions, corporate and direct tax, intellectual property, indirect tax, customs & trade and valuation services. It provides its legal services to domestic and overseas clients, with the support of over 300 professionals, including experienced lawyers (with in-house advocacy expertise), chartered accountants, company secretaries, trademark attorneys, patent attorneys, engineers and paralegal staff, it added.

Besides its head office in Gurugram that was set up in 2002 as Singh & Associates, it currently operates in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Daizy Chawla, Managing Partner, said, “Singh & Associates is on a steep growth trajectory and has embraced this organisational transformation to move forward with an aim to solidify our position as one of the leading, full-service law services company.”

“The new organisation, S&A Law Offices, is an evolution towards progress and a professional escalation to the next level to serve our clients and grow together. Our ambition is to innovate, achieve greater milestones, and contribute to this noble profession,” said Gunita Pahwa, Joint Managing Partner of the firm.

For over a year S&A Law Offices has expanded its services to indirect tax practice , hiring Smita Singh from Ashok Dhingra Associates to lead the vertical and Neeraj Dubey (from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan) to expand its corporate practice in South India.

Last year, Manoj K Singh, the founding partner of Singh & Associates, was raided by the Income Tax Department, the Legally India website had reported.