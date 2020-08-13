Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan hires two partners from Shardul Amarchand, Themis

Full-service law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan has hired two professionals at the partner level to strengthen its corporate and mergers and acquisitions practices.

Gaurav Dayal is joining the firm from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, where he was working for 11 years, L&S said in a statement. He will be based out of its office in Delhi.

Amritha Salian is joining from Themis Associates, where she was an associate partner. She will be based in Bengaluru.

N Mathivanan, the law firm’s principal partner and head of corporate and M&A practice, said the Dayal and Salian will strengthen the firm’s capabilities, as well as help clients with customised and deal-oriented legal advice.

Dayal is an alumnus of the National Law School of India University. He has worked as a transactions lawyer for clients in several sectors including information technology, renewable energy, e-commerce, manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods.

At Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, he represented clients including private equity and venture capital firms, corporate houses and multilateral agencies. He has advised on matters related to acquisitions, foreign investments and corporate restructuring.

Salian is an alumnus of University Law College, Bengaluru, and has over 14 years of experience as a corporate lawyer. Her primary areas of practice include PE and VC investments, acquisitions and commercial contracts.

She has represented clients for investments in countries including India, Singapore, the US and Mauritius. Other matters she has advised on include disputes and assistance with compliance and law on anti-harassment at the workplace.

The hiring comes around a month after another full-service organisation, Singh & Associates, hired Neeraj Dubey from L&S for its own corporate practice. At the time, the firm said recruiting Dubey would help the firm expand its corporate practice in South India.

L&S was set up in 1985 by V Lakshmikumaran and V Sridharan. The firm says it has over 350 professionals on staff, and that it has handled more than 40,000 cases across all levels. Areas of practice for the firm include arbitration, customs, direct tax, international trade, intellectual property and real estate law.