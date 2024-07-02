Kris Gopalakrishnan's family office, former Catamaran exec's firm bet on SaaS firm
Kris Gopalakrishnan's family office, former Catamaran exec's firm bet on SaaS firm

By Aman Rawat

  • 02 Jul 2024
Kris Gopalakrishnan

Pratithi Investments, the family investment office of Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and former Catamaran executive Lakshminarayanan KG’s investment firm Tunga Investments have made a bet on a listed software company that offers solutions for regulatory compliance, risk management, and reporting.   Pratithi Investments and Tunga Investments have made fresh investments in Mumbai-headquartered IRIS Business ......

