Kris Gopalakrishnan's family office, former Catamaran exec's firm bet on SaaS firm

Pratithi Investments, the family investment office of Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and former Catamaran executive Lakshminarayanan KG’s investment firm Tunga Investments have made a bet on a listed software company that offers solutions for regulatory compliance, risk management, and reporting. Pratithi Investments and Tunga Investments have made fresh investments in Mumbai-headquartered IRIS Business ......