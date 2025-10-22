KreditVenture eyes branch expansion, sets break-even deadline
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • KreditVenture eyes branch expansion, sets break-even deadline

KreditVenture eyes branch expansion, sets break-even deadline

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 22 Oct 2025
Premium
KreditVenture eyes branch expansion, sets break-even deadline
Credit: Thinkstock

Newly launched non-banking financial company (NBFC) KreditVenture is focussing on branch expansion to fuel growth, according to a senior company official. The Mumbai-headquartered company, which offers loans against property (LAPs) to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in tier-I and tier-II towns, and which has secured early-stage equity funding from a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

ShareChat backer India Quotient closes fifth fund, its largest to date

Finance

ShareChat backer India Quotient closes fifth fund, its largest to date

Amicus-backed Berar Finance raises $17 mn; new investors enter captable

Finance

Amicus-backed Berar Finance raises $17 mn; new investors enter captable

Premium
Warburg-controlled Truhome's CEO on growth drivers, focus areas, and more

Finance

Warburg-controlled Truhome's CEO on growth drivers, focus areas, and more

Goldman Sachs sets up private wealth management team in Saudi Arabia

Finance

Goldman Sachs sets up private wealth management team in Saudi Arabia

Dubai's Emirates NBD to buy 60% stake in RBL Bank for $3 bn

Finance

Dubai's Emirates NBD to buy 60% stake in RBL Bank for $3 bn

SMBC rules out raising stake in Yes Bank beyond 25%, Yes shares tumble

Finance

SMBC rules out raising stake in Yes Bank beyond 25%, Yes shares tumble

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW