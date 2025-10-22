KreditVenture eyes branch expansion, sets break-even deadline

Premium
Newly launched non-banking financial company (NBFC) KreditVenture is focussing on branch expansion to fuel growth, according to a senior company official. The Mumbai-headquartered company, which offers loans against property (LAPs) to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in tier-I and tier-II towns, and which has secured early-stage equity funding from a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.