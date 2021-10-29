KPMG India elevates insider Yezdi Nagporewalla to CEO role

KPMG India on Friday said it has appointed Yezdi Nagporewalla as the new CEO for a term commencing February 7, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2026.

Nagporewalla succeeds Arun M Kumar, the current chairman and CEO.

Nagporewalla has remained with the Indian firm for over two decades. Earlier he headed industrial markets and automotive as a sector head. He has been a member of KPMG’s global automotive steering committee. Nagporewalla previously served as a member of the KPMG India board for 6 years. His key areas of experience include manufacturing, infrastructure & construction.

Nagporewalla has also been a member of the National Committee of Logistics at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and a member of the Managing Committee of Bombay Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honoured to have been elected as the CEO of KPMG in India. It is a privilege to be part of an organisation that delivers best-in-class services and innovative solutions to the best clients, nurtures and develops well-rounded and talented professionals into leaders and does its part to contribute to the societies and communities in which we operate,” Nagporewalla said.

The firm said it will announce a new chairman over the next few months.

KPMG in India has seen brisk growth in revenues and the workforce has grown by 70% over the last four years, the firm said in a statement. It has inducted over 90 partners laterally to broaden its skill base and strengthen its delivery capabilities.