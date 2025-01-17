KKR’s highways InvIT aims to double AUM to over $5.5 bn in growth drive

Premium
Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT), the roads-focused infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) set up by private equity firm KKR, aims to double its assets under management over the next three-four years, a top executive told VCCircle. HIT, which is raising an additional Rs 5,501 crore from KKR, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) ......
