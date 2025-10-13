KKR-backed Livspace narrows losses and builds profitability path in FY25
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • KKR-backed Livspace narrows losses and builds profitability path in FY25

KKR-backed Livspace narrows losses and builds profitability path in FY25

By Aman Rawat

  • 13 Oct 2025
  • Listen to Story
KKR-backed Livspace narrows losses and builds profitability path in FY25

Home interiors and renovation platform Livspace reported a 23% year-on-year growth in revenue to Rs 1,460 crore (around $164.5 million) for the financial year through March 2025 from Rs 1,185 crore in the fiscal year before. 

The growth was similar to last fiscal and was driven by higher traction in premium and mass-premium residential segments and a sharper focus on cost control and unit economics.

On the other hand, the company’s adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed by nearly 50% to Rs 131 crore, while its EBITDA margin improved to -9% in FY25 from -20.8% a year earlier. At the same time, the company claimed that its gross margin expanded 26% to Rs 752 crore.

Advertisement

Livspace said it continues to maintain financial discipline while improving the quality of its revenue mix. The company closed FY25 with cash reserves of about Rs 708 crore, providing sufficient runway for its ongoing expansion and profitability plans.

Recent quarters, Livspace added, have shown EBITDA losses trending down to 4–5% and order book-level losses at around 2–3%, indicating a “clear pathway to profitability,” the company said. 

Founded in 2014, Livspace provides end-to-end home design and renovation solutions through its proprietary technology platform, connecting designers, manufacturers, and contractors to create a seamless experience for homeowners.

Advertisement

The company operates in India and Singapore and claims to have delivered over 120,000 rooms and sold more than 5 million SKUs through its platform.

Livspace has raised about $450 million so far from investors, including KKRIngka Group Investments (part of IKEA’s parent group), TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs, Venturi Partners, and Jungle Ventures, among others.

Livspace is expanding its product and geographic footprint across India. The company currently operates over 150 stores across 90 cities, both through company-owned and franchisee-operated models, and plans to reach 200 stores across 100 cities by the end of the current fiscal year.

Advertisement

Its portfolio now spans multiple affordability tiers through offerings such as Bello, Select, Vesta, and Vinciago, targeting both affordable and premium customer segments. It is also diversifying into adjacent home categories under Livspace Home, which covers soft furnishings, furniture, and homeware, and has launched a private-label range of kitchen appliances, including hobs and chimneys.

Looking ahead, the company said its focus in FY26 will be on scaling operations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and expanding categories under LS Home. It is also preparing for a reverse flip to India by the end of the year.

Advertisement
LivspaceKKR

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lighthouse Funds, DSG co-lead $24 mn round in The Bombay Canteen operator

Consumer

Lighthouse Funds, DSG co-lead $24 mn round in The Bombay Canteen operator

Bira plans $132 mn fundraising; GEM among suitors

Consumer

Bira plans $132 mn fundraising; GEM among suitors

Pro
How was dry fruit company behind Nutraj valued as it ropes in offshore PE investors?

Consumer

How was dry fruit company behind Nutraj valued as it ropes in offshore PE investors?

Premium
Bottomline: VC-backed Ninety One revs up revenue growth on e-scooter sales

Consumer

Bottomline: VC-backed Ninety One revs up revenue growth on e-scooter sales

Premium
Did Flipkart make any money on exits from Aditya Birla Group's fashion retail biz?

Consumer

Did Flipkart make any money on exits from Aditya Birla Group's fashion retail biz?

Warburg-backed boAt back in black after 2 years; revenue remains flat

Consumer

Warburg-backed boAt back in black after 2 years; revenue remains flat

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW