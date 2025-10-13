KKR-backed Livspace narrows losses and builds profitability path in FY25

Home interiors and renovation platform Livspace reported a 23% year-on-year growth in revenue to Rs 1,460 crore (around $164.5 million) for the financial year through March 2025 from Rs 1,185 crore in the fiscal year before.

The growth was similar to last fiscal and was driven by higher traction in premium and mass-premium residential segments and a sharper focus on cost control and unit economics.

On the other hand, the company’s adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed by nearly 50% to Rs 131 crore, while its EBITDA margin improved to -9% in FY25 from -20.8% a year earlier. At the same time, the company claimed that its gross margin expanded 26% to Rs 752 crore.

Livspace said it continues to maintain financial discipline while improving the quality of its revenue mix. The company closed FY25 with cash reserves of about Rs 708 crore, providing sufficient runway for its ongoing expansion and profitability plans.

Recent quarters, Livspace added, have shown EBITDA losses trending down to 4–5% and order book-level losses at around 2–3%, indicating a “clear pathway to profitability,” the company said.

Founded in 2014, Livspace provides end-to-end home design and renovation solutions through its proprietary technology platform, connecting designers, manufacturers, and contractors to create a seamless experience for homeowners.

The company operates in India and Singapore and claims to have delivered over 120,000 rooms and sold more than 5 million SKUs through its platform.

Livspace has raised about $450 million so far from investors, including KKR, Ingka Group Investments (part of IKEA’s parent group), TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs, Venturi Partners, and Jungle Ventures, among others.

Livspace is expanding its product and geographic footprint across India. The company currently operates over 150 stores across 90 cities, both through company-owned and franchisee-operated models, and plans to reach 200 stores across 100 cities by the end of the current fiscal year.

Its portfolio now spans multiple affordability tiers through offerings such as Bello, Select, Vesta, and Vinciago, targeting both affordable and premium customer segments. It is also diversifying into adjacent home categories under Livspace Home, which covers soft furnishings, furniture, and homeware, and has launched a private-label range of kitchen appliances, including hobs and chimneys.

Looking ahead, the company said its focus in FY26 will be on scaling operations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and expanding categories under LS Home. It is also preparing for a reverse flip to India by the end of the year.

