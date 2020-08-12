KKR’s India NBFC drags Sintex unit to bankruptcy court

KKR India Financial Services Ltd, the non-bank lending arm of the global private equity firm, has approached the bankruptcy court against Sintex-BAPL Ltd to recover a debt it had sanctioned just two years ago.

The non-banking finance company has filed a petition in the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal against Sintex-BAPL, a stock-exchange filing shows.

Sintex-BAPL, a unit of Sintex Plastic Technology Ltd, owed KKR India a principal sum of Rs 1,190 crore along with interest, the filing shows.

Gujarat-based Sintex-BAPL had raised the debt from KKR India in May 2018 to refinance some existing loans and finance its growth in the business-to-consumer vertical for plastic products.

The stock-exchange filing shows also that Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, an NBFC that’s part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, separately dragged Sintex Prefab and Infra Ltd to the NCLT for defaulting on a loan of Rs 20.4 crore.