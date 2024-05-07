ADNOC scraps talks to buy stake in Brazil's Braskem
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ADNOC scraps talks to buy stake in Brazil's Braskem

By Reuters

  • 07 May 2024
ADNOC scraps talks to buy stake in Brazil's Braskem

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has terminated talks to buy a controlling stake in Braskem, the Brazilian petrochemical producer said on Monday, driving its shares down almost 15%.

ADNOC presented a non-binding offer in November for the Braskem stake held by conglomerate Novonor, with an implied price of 37.29 reais per share for an equity value of 10.5 billion reais ($2.1 billion).

However, ADNOC has now informed Novonor about its decision not to go forward with the negotiations, Braskem said in a securities filing.

Advertisement

Braskem's Sao Paulo-traded shares dropped as much as 16.3% on Monday to its lowest level since February, before trimming some losses. The company was the biggest loser on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa Index, which was up 0.3%.

"ADNOC was the most vocal about a transaction with Novonor regarding Braskem and had advanced in the due diligence process, therefore the fallout could lead to disappointment in the market," Santander analysts said in a note to clients.

Brazil's Unipar Carbocloro and J&F were amongother bidders for Braskem.

Advertisement

Petrochemical Industries Corp, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, also was mulling a potential bid, local newspaper Valor Economico had previously reported.

Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, holds a 38.3% controlling stake in the petrochemical firm, which it has long been looking to sell as part of a broader restructuring.

State-run oil giant Petrobras is also a major Braskem shareholder.

Advertisement
ADNOCMiddle EastInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

ADNOC scraps talks to buy stake in Brazil's Braskem

Manufacturing

ADNOC scraps talks to buy stake in Brazil's Braskem

Pro
GEF Capital set to score high returns from India portfolio firm

Infrastructure

GEF Capital set to score high returns from India portfolio firm

Jindal Stainless to invest $647 mn for expansion

Manufacturing

Jindal Stainless to invest $647 mn for expansion

Godrej family to split conglomerate into two parts

Consumer

Godrej family to split conglomerate into two parts

Saudi firm Ma'aden to buy US fertilizer maker Mosaic's stake in JV for $1.5 bn

Manufacturing

Saudi firm Ma'aden to buy US fertilizer maker Mosaic's stake in JV for $1.5 bn

Premium
Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow

Consumer

Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow

Advertisement