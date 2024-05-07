ADNOC scraps talks to buy stake in Brazil's Braskem

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has terminated talks to buy a controlling stake in Braskem, the Brazilian petrochemical producer said on Monday, driving its shares down almost 15%.

ADNOC presented a non-binding offer in November for the Braskem stake held by conglomerate Novonor, with an implied price of 37.29 reais per share for an equity value of 10.5 billion reais ($2.1 billion).

However, ADNOC has now informed Novonor about its decision not to go forward with the negotiations, Braskem said in a securities filing.

Braskem's Sao Paulo-traded shares dropped as much as 16.3% on Monday to its lowest level since February, before trimming some losses. The company was the biggest loser on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa Index, which was up 0.3%.

"ADNOC was the most vocal about a transaction with Novonor regarding Braskem and had advanced in the due diligence process, therefore the fallout could lead to disappointment in the market," Santander analysts said in a note to clients.

Brazil's Unipar Carbocloro and J&F were amongother bidders for Braskem.

Petrochemical Industries Corp, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, also was mulling a potential bid, local newspaper Valor Economico had previously reported.

Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, holds a 38.3% controlling stake in the petrochemical firm, which it has long been looking to sell as part of a broader restructuring.

State-run oil giant Petrobras is also a major Braskem shareholder.

