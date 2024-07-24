How was Unimech Aerospace valued in maiden PE funding round?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

How was Unimech Aerospace valued in maiden PE funding round?

By TEAM VCC

  • 24 Jul 2024
Premium
How was Unimech Aerospace valued in maiden PE funding round?
Anil Puthan, CEO, Unimech, Aerospace

Bengaluru-based Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd has raised Rs 250 crore ($30 million) from private equity  investors in its first external funding round since setting up shop eight years go. The company, which makes high-precision tooling for aero-engines and airframes, complex high-precision components, assemblies, and electro-mechanical turnkey systems for the aerospace, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Mauritian PE Adenia closes buyout of Air Liquide Africa assets, rebrands business

Manufacturing

Mauritian PE Adenia closes buyout of Air Liquide Africa assets, rebrands business

Premium
How was Unimech Aerospace valued in maiden PE funding round?

Manufacturing

How was Unimech Aerospace valued in maiden PE funding round?

ValueQuest bets $36 mn on solar cell maker Jupiter

Manufacturing

ValueQuest bets $36 mn on solar cell maker Jupiter

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric likely to peg valuation at $4.5 bn in upcoming IPO

Manufacturing

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric likely to peg valuation at $4.5 bn in upcoming IPO

Pro
The curious case of Convergent PE's competing bids with different partners for same asset

Manufacturing

The curious case of Convergent PE's competing bids with different partners for same asset

Premium
Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Manufacturing

Warehousing automation firm Nido Group in talks for maiden funding round

Advertisement