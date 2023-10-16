Kitchenware startup P-Tal, two others raise early-stage funding

(L-R) Aditya Agrawal, Kirti Goel and Gaurav Garg, co-founders, P-Tal

Business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Leucine, kitchenware maker P-Tal and analytics platform Biva secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Leucine

New Jersey-based startup Leucine raised $7 million (Rs 58.3 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Ecolab Inc. The round also saw participation from Pravega Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Techstars, and undisclosed angel investors.

The startup will use the funding for to develop its compliance cloud platform along with expanding its market presence.

Founded by Vivek Gera and Mustaq Singh Bijral, Leucine is a pharmaceutical manufacturing-focused B2B SaaS startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to bring efficiency and compliance to the shop floor. It streamlines the manufacturing process and delivers actionable insights through its AI-driven analytics dashboard.

Leucine claims to have a client base of 30 companies across 10 countries, including the US, India, Brazil, Mexico and UAE, amongst others.

The funding will be utilised to build its core team.

P-TAL is a maker of kitchenware, cookware and home decor products in brass, copper and bronze which are known to be beneficial for health, as per Ayurveda. These products are handcrafted by Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab.

Its products are available on its e-commerce website as well as through marketplaces like Amazon, Tata Cliq, Etsy, Okhai amongst others. It also has an offline presence in New Delhi.

It claims to have achieved a revenue growth of 300% year-on-year in the last three years.

Analytics platform Biva raised $500,000 (Rs 4.16 crore) in a seed funding round led by Equanimity Ventures. The round also saw participation from T-Hub, SucSeed Ventures, WarmUp Ventures and undisclosed angel investors.

The funds are to be deployed for product development, market expansion and to hire talent.

Founded by Abhiram Kolli and Akhila Ganti, Biva helps e-commerce businesses by aggregating data from various sources like e-commerce stores, marketplaces, marketing platforms, logistics platforms, payment gateways, and order management platforms. The platform offers a unified dashboard and pre-built reports, enabling workflow automation and streamlined data interpretation.

“Biva’s platform helps e-commerce businesses with unified analytics, automation, and growth potential. Abhiram and Akhila understand user problems, which are reflected in the SaaS platform that they have built,” said Rajesh Sehgal, managing partner, Equanimity Ventures.

