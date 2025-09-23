Kedaara Capital invests in life-sciences software firm Axtria

Indian private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which is currently deploying from its $1.73 billion fourth fund, has invested $240 million (Rs 2,131 crore) in Axtria, a life sciences-focused data analytics and cloud software company.

The deal is a mix of secondary investment and company-sponsored buyback, providing liquidity to Axtria’s current and former employees, as well as early investors.

This would be one of the largest employee-centric liquidity events in the sector, the two companies said in a statement.

“We are proud to be building a company that is not only transforming life sciences through data and Agentic AI, but also one that values its people and their contributions through long-term value creation. Offering liquidity to our current and former employees is a testament to that ethos,” said Jaswinder Chadha, president and CEO, Axtria.

Founded in 2010, Axtria helps life sciences companies use data-based insights to connect the right therapies with the right patients, improving treatment outcomes. The company claims to have served more than 100 customers across over 75 organizations.

“We look forward to supporting Axtria across organic and inorganic growth opportunities and build on their differentiated value proposition,” said Aashwit Mahajan, director and co-Lead, Technology & Technology Services at Kedaara.

Kedaara is currently investing from its fourth fund which it raised last year, the largest private equity fundraise in India to date. It currently manages over $5.5 billion across investments in consumer, financial services, pharma/healthcare, and technology/business services sectors.

The latest investment is Kedaara’s second bet in the data analytics and AI space this year. In January, it invested over $350 million in US-headquartered Impetus Technologies, which has domain expertise in financial services, healthcare and travel sectors.

The firm also recently invested in Porter, a hyperlocal logistics unicorn, co-leading its $200 million Series F funding round alongside Wellington Management. Previously, in April 2025, it led a $60 million Series D funding round in Juspay, which provides payment infrastructure for enterprises and banks.

