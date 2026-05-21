Kalpataru, Shangrila Infracon plan debt fundraise via private credit funds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Kalpataru, Shangrila Infracon plan debt fundraise via private credit funds

Kalpataru, Shangrila Infracon plan debt fundraise via private credit funds

By Reuters

  • 21 May 2026
  • Listen to Story
Kalpataru, Shangrila Infracon plan debt fundraise via private credit funds
Credit: VCCircle

Two Indian real estate companies are set to raise an aggregate of around Rs 26 billion ($269 million) through sale of shorter duration bonds, two sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Kalpataru Properties plans to raise Rs 16.35 billion through four-year and nine-day bonds and Shangrila Infracon India aims to raise Rs 9.50 billion through three-year notes, the sources added.

They are likely to receive interest from private credit funds, which have been on the lookout for decent-sized deals, one of the sources said.

Advertisement

The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media. The real estate firms did not respond to Reuters emails seeking comment.

According to the sources, Kalpataru Properties, which is returning to debt markets after a gap of two years, will offer a coupon of 8%, payable on a quarterly basis. The final redemption will include an undisclosed premium to enhance the effective yield.

GSS India Opportunities Alternate Investment Fund has committed to 50% of Kalpataru's issue, while the rest would be raised through bidding, the sources added. GSS India did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.  

Advertisement

This is Shangrila Infracon's maiden issue. The firm is still in talks with investors and will announce the issue in coming days, the bankers added.

Real estate received the highest allocation from private credit funds in 2025, ahead of sectors like healthcare and industrial products, according to a report from consulting firm EY.

The share of private credit funds is also rising as banks remain selective in lending to real estate companies, merchant bankers said. 
 

Advertisement
Kalpataru PropertiesShangrila Infracon Indiaprivate credit funds

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Brookfield pulls out more cash from India infrastructure portfolio

Infrastructure

Brookfield pulls out more cash from India infrastructure portfolio

Sundaram Alternates closes fifth real estate credit fund at $259 mn

Infrastructure

Sundaram Alternates closes fifth real estate credit fund at $259 mn

Premium
Alta Capital clinches deal to acquire a clutch of warehousing assets in India

Infrastructure

Alta Capital clinches deal to acquire a clutch of warehousing assets in India

WSB Partners invests in Omaxe Group's residential projects

Infrastructure

WSB Partners invests in Omaxe Group's residential projects

BII, Denmark's CIP unveil $300 mn green energy platform in India

Infrastructure

BII, Denmark's CIP unveil $300 mn green energy platform in India

Premium
ESR set to form another India real estate venture with long-term partner

Infrastructure

ESR set to form another India real estate venture with long-term partner

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW