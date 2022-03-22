Kalaari leads $3 mn bet on one-year-old SaaS firm Zocket

Zocket Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Zocket, on Tuesday said it has raised seed funding of $3 million (around Rs 23 crore) led by venture capital (VC) firm Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC.

The startup plans to use the fresh money to ramp up its product offerings, upgrade brand, team expansion and rolling out its AdTech solution for the small and midsize businesses.

Founded in 2021 by Karthik Venkateswaran, Nandha Kumar Ravi, Sundar Natesan and Mukund Srivathsan, Zocket is a digital marketing platform that helps businesses launch their digital ads in less than 30 seconds.

Their proprietary tech stack combines 150 variables to generate ad copy, visual design, and platform for any small and midsize business.

Prior to this, the co-founders of Zocket launched the vehicle service app, GoBumpr which got acquired by TVS Automobiles Solutions Ltd in June 2021.

“Consumer-facing small businesses in India have been heavily reliant on online classifieds for digital discovery. With social becoming the new identity, most businesses want to have their online presence on Facebook, Instagram and other media. This is where Zocket comes in to help these small businesses instantly create their social presence and build their brand online," said Venkateswaran.

“We believe the next big disruption in SMB Tech adoption will be in the digital discovery layer as business owners move up the digital hierarchy stack. We are extremely delighted to partner with Zocket as they build an end-to-end tech platform for global SMBs that help these businesses generate instant content, publish across different platforms, and optimize ad spending for the highest ROI," said Vani Kola, Managing Director of Kalaari Capital.

Zocket claimed that its beta version has garnered more than 5,000 users within a week of its launch.