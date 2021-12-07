K&L Wellness Technology ropes in Nazara Technologies CTO as Co-founder, CTO

Mumbai-based health-tech company, K&L Wellness Technology Pvt. Ltd (also known as RESET Tech) has roped in Nazara Technologies Ltd’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vamsi Talasila, as its Co-founder and CTO, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Talasila, who spent nearly 10 years with Nazara Technologies, will be responsible to build the technology platform for K&L Wellness Technology, and expanding the company’s operations globally. Talasila will be spearheading the company’s product and technology initiative, which includes product creation, development of artificial intelligence (AI) platform, and digital innovation, and will be actively involved in leadership and decision making, along with the other Co-founders Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho, the statement said.

K&L Wellness is currently building a technology platform to provide therapeutic health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

Talasila’s inclination towards digital transformation in the healthtech space post COVID-19 led him to join K&L Wellness, the company said.

“With Covid, I saw great opportunity and potential in the health sector. My prior experience will help me in driving the company’s vision of creating a digitally enabled, robust technology platform, and making it a user's first-choice brand for global impact,” said Talasila.

Talasila has nearly two decades of experience in building greenfield technology platforms, driving technology transformation across various industry domains, K&L Wellness said. Before Nazara Technologies, Talasila was in leadership roles at companies like Contec Global, Telesoft Neutek, Tata Teleservices and XIUS among others.

“Vamsi’s vast experience in product innovation and corporate strategy makes him the right fit for the position. Furthermore, his technological prowess will provide a definite impetus to the brand, enabling us in achieving our vision of becoming a leading name in the healthtech space,” said Karan Talreja, Co-founder, K&L Wellness Technology.

K&L Wellness had recently raised a Seed round of Rs 30 crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures, and Narendra Firodia of the Sohamm Group.

Founded in 2021 by Talreja and holistic lifestyle coach Coutinho, the company provides therapeutic-based health solutions for lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. The platform aims to make healing accessible to the world with the help of technology.