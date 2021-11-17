K&L Wellness Technology raises Rs 30 cr from angel investors

Mumbai-based health-tech company, K&L Wellness Technology Pvt. Ltd (also known as RESET Tech), has raised a Seed round of Rs 30 crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures, and Narendra Firodia of the Sohamm Group, according to a statement released by the company.

Founded in 2021 by Karan Talreja and holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, the company provides therapeutic-based health solutions for lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. The platform aims to make healing accessible to the world with the help of technology.

The duo also runs a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bangalore.

The investment was led by Narendra Firodia, Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia, and the company is planning to use the funds to launch and upscale its health-tech platform with science-led personalised solutions. They have invested in a variety of consumer-led business startups with a specific focus on health, wellness and nutrition, the statement said.

"We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods like yoga and meditation as a means for health care in the future”, Kedia added.

Earlier, Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia founded and led a packaging company called Manjushree Technopack. They sold their stake in the business to a global private equity company, Advent Intl.

The Covid-19 pandemic has raised awareness of the benefits of preventive healthcare and overall well-being. According to an Indian market research firm, Numb Research, India spends an average of Rs 4000 per month on health and wellness services and products.