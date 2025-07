Jungle Ventures-backed Showroom B2B's pivot pays off as topline doubles in FY25

Premium Large-format value chains such as V-Mart now contribute to 80% of Showroom B2B's income. | Credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Jungle Ventures-backed apparel sourcing platform Showroom B2B doubled its revenue year-on-year in FY25 and is targeting a similar feat for FY26, a top company official told VCCircle. The platform, which focuses on sub-Rs 1,000 MRP segment, had raised $6.5 million (then Rs 54.12 crore) in a pre-Series A round led by ......