JSW One secures capital in extended round backed by SBI
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

JSW One secures capital in extended round backed by SBI

By Malvika Maloo

  • 06 Oct 2025
  • Listen to Story
JSW One secures capital in extended round backed by SBI
Credit: 123RF.com

JSW One Platforms Ltd, a business-to-business digital marketplace for industrial materials, has raised a total of Rs 575 crore ($64.7 million) in an extended funding round from a group of investors, including its parent company JSW Steel. 

The tranche extends the company’s previous funding round in May, which valued JSW One at about $1 billion (Rs 8,500 crore then). At the time, JSW One had raised Rs 340 crore, and has now secured an additional Rs 235 crore. 

Besides JSW Steel, the round saw participation from domestic lender State Bank of India (SBI), US-based Principal Asset Management, and financial consultancy firm OneUp. 

Advertisement

JSW One’s post-money valuation currently stands at about Rs 8,575 crore, slightly higher from May in rupee terms. However, it is below $1 billion in dollar terms due to recent currency fluctuations.

JSW One said the fresh funds will be used to drive its next phase of growth through investments in its proprietary technology platform, expansion of operations, and strengthening of its non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm. 

“With this funding, we are privileged to welcome SBI as a long-term partner, while reaffirming our mission to empower MSMEs through tech-driven solutions. Our growing NBFC arm will play a vital role in bridging the working capital gap for MSMEs,” said Parth Jindal, chairman, JSW One Platforms. 

Advertisement

The company intends to focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), widen credit access, enhance underwriting capabilities, and design customized financial products for small businesses. It also plans to expand its distribution and logistics network across major industrial clusters. 

JSW One leverages JSW Group’s $22-billion manufacturing ecosystem, logistics infrastructure, and credit services. 

Launched in January 2021, the company’s e-commerce platform JSW One MSME serves the manufacturing and construction sectors, primarily catering to the building material needs of MSMEs across India. Its core offerings include steel, cement, and paints. JSW Group has committed around Rs 4,000 crore to build out the platform. 

Advertisement

In 2023, Japan’s Mitsui & Co had invested Rs 205 crore in JSW One at a valuation of over Rs 2,705 crore ($330 million). As of March 31, 2024, Mitsui held an 8.2% stake.

The company reported a 2.4x jump in its gross merchandise value (GMV) to Rs 12,567 crore in FY25. 

Advertisement
JSW One Platforms LtdJSW SteelState Bank of India

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu to tap infra trusts to replicate New Delhi's success

Infrastructure

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu to tap infra trusts to replicate New Delhi's success

Sundaram Alternates exits second real estate credit fund with 17% IRR

Infrastructure

Sundaram Alternates exits second real estate credit fund with 17% IRR

Govt tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

Infrastructure

Govt tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

After Runwal Enterprises, group firm Runwal Developers files for IPO

Infrastructure

After Runwal Enterprises, group firm Runwal Developers files for IPO

Premium
Brookfield taps key LP for $5-bn global climate fund

Infrastructure

Brookfield taps key LP for $5-bn global climate fund

Premium
BII in talks to invest $200 mn in Gujarat-based renewable energy group

Infrastructure

BII in talks to invest $200 mn in Gujarat-based renewable energy group

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW