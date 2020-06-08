JSW Ventures leads Series B funding in health-tech startup HealthPlix

HealthPlix Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which runs an artificial intelligence-based medical records platform, has raised $6 million (Rs 45 crore) in its Series B funding round led by new investor JSW Ventures.

Existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Kalaari Capital also participated in this funding round, HealthPlix said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based startup was established in 2016 by Raghuraj Sunder Raju, Prasad Basavaraj, and Sandeep Gudibanda. It enables doctor video consultations through its app.

The firm’s electronic medical record (EMR) software helps medical practitioners in digitizing their entire clinical operations and clinical treatment methodologies and generating e-prescriptions under 30 seconds. It is also enabling doctor video consultations through its app.

The company is also is exploring collaborations with the state governments to bring Covid-19 disease information on a single platform, the statement added.

The startup's co-founder Gudibanda said that it can use real-world evidence (RWE) platform to assess the efficacy of various treatments being deployed and thus contribute to the research of Covid-19 treatment.

HealthPlix has raised $10 million in funding till date, it said. The startup raised $3 million in Series A funding from Chiratae Ventures and Kalaari Capital in 2018.

JSW Ventures is the venture capital arm of billionaire Sajjan Jindal‎-led JSW Group. Earlier this year, the venture capital firm was set to make the first close of its second fund that seeks to raise a total of Rs 350 crore ($50 million).

Health tech

HealthPlix is one of the health-tech ventures in the past months to attract investor attention as they seek to augment existing healthcare systems with the use of technology and increase access to healthcare.

Just last week, the merged entity of doctor consultation platform DocsApp and Bengaluru-based MediBuddy received $20 million (Rs 150 crore) as part of its Series B round of funding.

Earlier this month, VCCircle reported that Stellaris Venture Partners invested in a Bengaluru-based health-technology startup.

Other health tech startups that raised seed or early-stage funding in recent months include Phable, Doceree, Sascan, Zealthy and MedCords.

According to a VCCircle survey, health-tech is the most preferred sub-domain for venture capitalists this year.