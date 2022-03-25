JPIN eyes $50 mn fundraise to invest in cleantech space

Global startup investment bank JPIN on Friday said it plans to raise $50 million (around Rs 381 crore) to help cleantech startups ramp up operations and expand their global footprint in partnerships with venture capital firms.

"With co-investments from leading oil and gas companies of United Kingdom and United States, JPIN aims to raise a fund of $50 million through this pitch day," the UK-based platform also called JPIN Venture Catalysts said.

JPIN added that the pitch day on ‘cleantech for a sustainable tomorrow’ saw participation of close to 40 global investors, who had secured 12 seed to series A cleantech deals, comprising six from India and six from abroad, with a total valuation of over $250 million (around Rs 1,905 crore).

So far, JPIN has raised over $10 million as well as invested its own capital in 30 plus UK-India cross-border deals for startups including TSLC, Chingari, Instoried, Expertrons, Conigital and CreditEnable.

Throughout the last year, JPIN has also co- invested with other marquee investors like Apollo Hospitals, Blume Ventures, Amazon, Symphony International Holdings, Ivycap Ventures, Onmobile, IAN Holdings, Inflection Point Ventures, LetsVenture and Artha Ventures, among others.

"Sustainability is becoming a key priority for corporates around the world. Curated to support and create a portfolio of companies that have a focus on cleantech, greentech and climatetech, this pitch day is a testament of JPIN’s commitment towards ESG and Impact investing,” said Nayan Gala, Co-Founder, JPIN.

Headquartered in London, JPIN works across the world’s emerging markets- India, Africa, Latin America, Israel, Singapore, CIS, US and Europe. It has an investor base of over 2000+ UNHNIs (ultra high networth individuals) and global family offices.

The platform claimed it had hosted eight global investor meets since 2020 and from 2021, similar to cleantech, it had started identifying key and growth potential sectors that will shape the future.

Cleantech startups in India have been witnessing investment booms from the past few months.

Last year in November, Chakr Innovation, an emission-control device manufacturing company, raised an undisclosed sum in a Series B round from Neev Fund II, a fund managed by SBICap Ventures.

In a similar space, in April last year, Energy efficiency company Smart Joules raised $4.9 million (Rs 36 crore) in a Series A funding round from Raintree Family Office and others.