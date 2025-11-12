Jordan's climate infra-focussed PE firm to get American LP
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Jordan's climate infra-focussed PE firm to get American LP

By Dilasha Seth

  • 12 Nov 2025
Premium
Jordan's climate infra-focussed PE firm to get American LP

Jordan-based private equity firm Catalyst Investment Management, which is focused on renewable energy and climate infrastructure in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is set to get on board an American institutional investor for its third investment vehicle. The Amman-headquartered PE firm is set to secure a limited partner ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Allianz's $500-mn infra credit fund with India mandate ropes in key LP

Infrastructure

Allianz's $500-mn infra credit fund with India mandate ropes in key LP

Premium
Partners Group-owned Sunsure raising offshore financing for solar project

Infrastructure

Partners Group-owned Sunsure raising offshore financing for solar project

Waaree Energies' battery storage arm bags $113 mn in funding

Infrastructure

Waaree Energies' battery storage arm bags $113 mn in funding

Pro
ESR in advanced talks to sell Navi Mumbai data centre asset

Infrastructure

ESR in advanced talks to sell Navi Mumbai data centre asset

MAIA Estates secures $13.5 mn from Arnya for new residential development

Infrastructure

MAIA Estates secures $13.5 mn from Arnya for new residential development

Premium
ReNew Energy bags financing from offshore investor for wind-solar hybrid project

Infrastructure

ReNew Energy bags financing from offshore investor for wind-solar hybrid project

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW