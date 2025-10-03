Janus Henderson onboards Saudi sovereign investor for MENA private credit fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Janus Henderson onboards Saudi sovereign investor for MENA private credit fund

Janus Henderson onboards Saudi sovereign investor for MENA private credit fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 03 Oct 2025
Premium
Janus Henderson onboards Saudi sovereign investor for MENA private credit fund
SIDF Investment and Janus Henderson executives

Janus Henderson, a global asset management firm that expanded its presence in the Middle East last year by acquiring NBK Capital Partners, has brought on board a Saudi sovereign investor for a private credit fund focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Private Investments ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
British PE firm 3i makes another attempt to exit legacy India bet

Finance

British PE firm 3i makes another attempt to exit legacy India bet

Premium
Angel funds in fix over SEBI's accredited investor mandate, may seek more time

Finance

Angel funds in fix over SEBI's accredited investor mandate, may seek more time

Private credit, PE markets in Asia brace for cycle test as exits remain tight

Finance

Private credit, PE markets in Asia brace for cycle test as exits remain tight

Verod Capital monetises five-year-old investment in pension firm

Finance

Verod Capital monetises five-year-old investment in pension firm

Abu Dhabi's IHC to take controlling stake in Sammaan Capital for $1 bn

Finance

Abu Dhabi's IHC to take controlling stake in Sammaan Capital for $1 bn

Premium
Spark Capital hits final close of maiden equity fund

Finance

Spark Capital hits final close of maiden equity fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW