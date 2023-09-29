Italy’s Agnelli family-owned Exor makes India logistics bet

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, has increased its exposure to India with an investment in a logistics and warehousing arm of one of the country’s top corporate houses. Exor, a backer of Ferrari, Phillips, Stellantis, Juventus Football Club, The Economist and Christian Louboutin, among others, is picking up a stake in ......