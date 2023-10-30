I Squared teams up with former Amplus MD for climate platform

Premium
Amplus founder Sanjeev Aggarwal and I Squared Capital have come together again to set up a climate solutions platform—Hexa Climate Solutions—which will focus on renewable energy, water and carbon oxides; wherein the New York-based private equity fund will invest around $500 million, said two people aware of the development. New York-based ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.