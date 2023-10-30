facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

I Squared teams up with former Amplus MD for climate platform

By Utpal Bhaskar

  • 30 Oct 2023
Premium
I Squared teams up with former Amplus MD for climate platform
Sanjeev Aggarwal, Hexa chairman and former Amplus Solar MD

Amplus founder Sanjeev Aggarwal and I Squared Capital have come together again to set up a climate solutions platform—Hexa Climate Solutions—which will focus on renewable energy, water and carbon oxides; wherein the New York-based private equity fund will invest around $500 million, said two people aware of the development. New York-based ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
I Squared teams up with former Amplus MD for climate platform

Infrastructure

I Squared teams up with former Amplus MD for climate platform

Premium
Canadian pension fund OTPP investing in Indian logistics company

Infrastructure

Canadian pension fund OTPP investing in Indian logistics company

Premium
PE-backed Dutch firm NewCold strikes first India warehousing deal

Infrastructure

PE-backed Dutch firm NewCold strikes first India warehousing deal

Premium
GEAPP plans VC fund to back Indian clean energy infrastructure startups

Infrastructure

GEAPP plans VC fund to back Indian clean energy infrastructure startups

Piramal Alternatives backs electric mobility company PMI Electro

Infrastructure

Piramal Alternatives backs electric mobility company PMI Electro

India, Africa-focused Husk Power raises $103 mn in debt, equity funding

Infrastructure

India, Africa-focused Husk Power raises $103 mn in debt, equity funding

Advertisement