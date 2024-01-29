facebook-page-view
I Squared-controlled Polaris lands $625 mn smart metering contract

By Malvika Maloo

  • 29 Jan 2024
Yashraj Khaitan, CEO, Polaris Smart Metering

Polaris Smart Metering, a company controlled by global private equity firm I Squared Capital, has secured two smart metering contracts worth Rs 5,200 crore ($625 million) in Uttar Pradesh.   Polaris said Monday it will install about 5.21 million smart meters over the next 27 months in Lucknow and Ayodhya/Devipatan clusters as part of its ......

