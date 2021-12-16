IPO-bound Ola raises $500 mn through Term Loan B

Indian cab hailing giant, Ola, which is eyeing a public listing in the first half of 2022, has raised $500 million via a Term Loan B (TLB) from marquee international institutional investors, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the company, the company received interest worth $1.5 billion from institutional investors for the proposed loan issuance.

The cab aggregator is expected to utilise the term loan to fuel its vision for the future of mobility across its various businesses including ride hailing, vehicle commerce, delivery with foods, quick commerce and financial services.

Mint had first reported the development on 30 November, citing sources, and said that investment banks, including JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank were advising the company on this fundraise.

“The overwhelming response to our term loan B is a reflection of the strength of our business and our continued focus on improving unit economics alongside rapid growth. At Ola, we are accelerating our journey towards building the 'new mobility ecosystem to help a billion people move sustainably,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ola in a statement.

In a bid to diversify its offerings, Ola also began pilots of its quick delivery service for items including grocery and personal care in Bengaluru, last month.

The news comes at a time when Ola is readying itself to list on the Indian bourses next year, and looking to raise more than $1 billion through the public markets. It has shortlisted investment banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citigroup for the IPO, Mint reported earlier citing sources.

The company is targeting a valuation of almost $18 billion through the listing, sources told Mint earlier.