InvITs may boost valuations for renewable assets: Macquarie's Poddar at VCCircle summit

Premium
The growth of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) could help renewable energy assets achieve better valuations, with many developers looking to go public in the near term, Macquarie Group's India country head said during a fireside chat at VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit in Mumbai. According to Abhishek Poddar, India country head ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.