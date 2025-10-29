Investors eyeing real assets as debt-plus strategy: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium Top execs of Maple Highways, Highways Infra Trust, Cube Highways Trust, and Saraf and Partners at a panel discussion

Indian investors are increasingly looking to bet on real assets such as office parks, shopping malls, and highways as part of a strategy that yields higher returns than debt investments but with lower volatility than equity, said industry executives at the VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit in Mumbai. The executives, who ......