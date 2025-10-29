Investors eyeing real assets as debt-plus strategy: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium
Indian investors are increasingly looking to bet on real assets such as office parks, shopping malls, and highways as part of a strategy that yields higher returns than debt investments but with lower volatility than equity, said industry executives at the VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit in Mumbai. The executives, who ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.