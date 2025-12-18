Parliament approves landmark atomic energy bill to open nuclear power to private sector
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Parliament approves landmark atomic energy bill to open nuclear power to private sector

Parliament approves landmark atomic energy bill to open nuclear power to private sector

By Reuters

  • 18 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Parliament approves landmark atomic energy bill to open nuclear power to private sector
Reuters

The parliament approved on Thursday a landmark atomic energy bill that allows private and foreign companies to enter the nuclear power sector, as the energy-hungry country targets a tenfold jump in nuclear power capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047.

The legislation marks a major shift for the sector which has so far been tightly controlled by the state.

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India owns and operates the country's fleet of nuclear power plants that have a total capacity of 8.8 gigawatts.

Advertisement

Reuters reported last year that India was looking to invite domestic private firms such as Tata Power, Adani Power and Reliance Industries to invest about $26 billion in the sector. 

Under the new law, private companies would need to obtain licences to operate nuclear power plants, while foreign firms can participate through partnerships with Indian companies.

Advertisement
Parliamentatomic energy billnuclear power sector

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Japan's Sumitomo Realty puts India bet on Mumbai and serviced apartments

Infrastructure

Japan's Sumitomo Realty puts India bet on Mumbai and serviced apartments

AM Green and Japan's Mitsui explore potential investment, offtake for green aluminium

Infrastructure

AM Green and Japan's Mitsui explore potential investment, offtake for green aluminium

Premium
Chennai developer explores sale of warehousing asset

Infrastructure

Chennai developer explores sale of warehousing asset

Premium
Africa mid-market PE firm Phatisa may nearly double AUM with new fund

Infrastructure

Africa mid-market PE firm Phatisa may nearly double AUM with new fund

Pro
Marquee PE firms, strategics show interest in NIIF's smart metering venture IntelliSmart

Infrastructure

Marquee PE firms, strategics show interest in NIIF's smart metering venture IntelliSmart

Premium
Arnya RealEstates Fund backs Bengaluru developer

Infrastructure

Arnya RealEstates Fund backs Bengaluru developer

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW