Investor Capital Connect's co-founder, former PwC exec to float VC fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Shauraya Bhutani, co-founder of Singapore and Delhi-based boutique investment firm Capital Connect Advisors, has teamed up with former PwC executive and multi-family office manager Zubin Mehta to float venture capital firm, Breathe Capital, it is learnt. The firm, which will invest in early-stage startups in India, is waiting to receive approval ......