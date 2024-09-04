Invest4Edu, others secure early-stage funding

Invest4Edu founding members

Education planning startup Invest4Edu, 60-minute clothes delivery startup Slikk, sports-tech startup Spolto, crypto-native social networking platform 0xPPL, Valyx, a revenue and receivables automation platform, and sustainable waste management company Goodeebag, raised early-stage funds, the companies said on Wednesday. Also, real estate investment firm Arbour Investments has acquired a stake in proptech startup JUSTO.

Invest4Edu, a platform which offers education planning, saving and investment services, has secured $3 million in seed funding from various family offices.

The company said that the funds will be used to accelerate growth and deepen the company’s impact in the early education planning and financial support domains. It aims to increase its reach and enhance services.

The startup also offers a bouquet of skill building and career planning services to school and college students. It was founded by Peeyush Agrawal, Rozy Efzal, Hemika Tanwar, Chintan Kotak, Tushar Bopche, Aditya Agarwala and Manoj Sharma in 2021. Invest4Edu is headquartered in Mumbai.

Slikk, a 60-minute clothes delivery startup, has raised $300,000 in a pre-seed round led by Better Capital, with participation from Untitledxyz Ventures.

The fresh infusion will help the company to scale to over 100 brands, set up a large-format dark store, and expand delivery coverage to 70% of Bangalore’s pincodes. The company also plan on expanding to other metropolitan cities in India, and broadening its offerings to include beauty, personal care and home decor, it said in a statement.

Spolto, an Indo-Swedish sportstech startup, has bagged $160,000 in its latest funding round. With this infusion, the startup has raised a total of $1 million. The round was led by Andrew Johnston, co-founder and CEO of LetsShare, a Sweden-based venture.

The startup, founded in 2021 by Safa Soltani, with Divesh Nathani as partner and COO, has established partnerships with over 1,200 coaches and academies in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

With this fresh infusion of capital, Spolto plans to scale its services.

0xPPL, a platform dedicated to social networking in the on-chain world, has secured undisclosed funds in a strategic round.

AllianceDAO, Anagram, and Peak XV Partners, among others led the funding round. Angel investors such as Balaji Srinivasan, Anatoly Yakovenko (Co-founder at Solana), Raj Gokal (Co-founder at Solana), Sandeep Nailwal (Co-founder at Polygon), Ryan Selkis (Founder at Messari), Sreeram Kannan (Founder at EigenLayer) and others also participated in the round.



The fresh funds will help the startup to enhance its product and grow its team. It enables users to track portfolios across EVM, Solana, Bitcoin, TION and Cosmos, the company said in a statement.



Founded in August 2022, 0xPPL is a next-generation social network designed specifically for crypto natives. It offers users to use, interact, and build their experience with each other.

Valyx



Valyx, a revenue and receivables automation platform, has raised $800,000 in a pre-seed funding round. The investment was co-led by Huddle Ventures and Waveform Ventures. The round also saw participation from notable investors including Bharat Founders Fund and Propell Fund.

The startup plans to allocate the fresh capital towards onboarding talent for its sales team, as well as expanding its engineering team to accelerate its product roadmap.

Founded in late 2023, Valyx automates billing and receivables, expediting financial close, and improving cash flow for businesses. The startup claims that it has processed more than Rs 200 crore in accounts receivable.

The Bangalore-based startup was founded by Avishek Ray and Anirudh Bhargava.

JUSTO

Arbour Investments, a real estate investment firm, has acquired a stake in proptech startup JUSTO in a strategic move. This investment involves $5 million in equity and $2 million in debt.

For Arbour Investments, this move will help deepen its market penetration, particularly in the mid-market developer space. The partnership will allow Arbour to access Justo's established client base and enhance its continuous project monitoring capabilities.

As part of this partnership, Chirag Mehta and Priyesh Chheda, founders at Arbour Investments, have been appointed to the Board of Directors at Justo.

Founded by Pushpamitra Das and Rahul Pande in 2019, JUSTO offers end-to-end solutions to help real estate developers drive sales growth.

Goodeebag

SCOPE, a consulting and fundraising firm, has invested $1 million in Goodeebag, a sustainable waste management startup.

The investment aims to support Goodeebag's expansion efforts, it said in a statement. The startup marked a 60% surge in new customer acquisitions and a 35% increase in waste pick-ups during the April-June 2024 quarter, it said in a statement.

The company is currently active in Hyderabad.

