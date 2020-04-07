IntelliSmart Infrastructure appoints Sterlite Power exec as CEO

IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, which handles the implementation, finance and operation of a smart meter rollout programme for distribution companies, has appointed a new chief executive officer.

The New Delhi-based firm said in a statement it has appointed Anil Rawal to head IntelliSmart’s countrywide operations and also drive growth.

“This mission is very critical for improving the financial health of the distribution segment of the nation, which would eventually spur the complete power value chain,” Rawal said.

An alumnus of Georgetown University and Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, Rawal was previously associated with electric utilities and power transmission provider Sterlite Power. He held a variety of roles including the chief of business acquisition and global infrastructure, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Previously, he also worked as a vice president and whole-time director at Reliance Infrastructure and has served as the chief strategy and investments officer for a consortium of Powergrid, hydropower generation company NHPC Ltd and Reliance.

He was also associated with Government of India in various capacities both domestically and in countries such as Bangladesh and Bhutan. He has also advised various defence arms on financial, contractual, commercial and regulatory aspects of infrastructure projects.

IntelliSmart is a joint venture between public energy service company Energy Efficiency Services Ltd and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. The company was set up last year and says it seeks to work in tandem with all stakeholders in the power supply ecosystem to procure, deploy, operate and maintain smart meter infrastructure.

Smart meters operate by communicating with distribution companies on a real-time basis, enabling the remote reading of meters. This also allows for the immediate identification of network failures, leading to reduced response times and an improvement in the overall quality of power distribution and supply networks.