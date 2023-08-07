Integrow teams up with developer for residential real estate platform

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Real estate-focused asset manager Integrow Asset Management Pvt. Ltd has partnered with Pranami Group to form a residential real estate platform that will invest in the Ranchi, Jharkhand-based developer’s redevlopment projects. The asset management company, in which Aurum PropTech Ltd (formerly known as Majesco Ltd) acquired a 49% stake in 2021, ......