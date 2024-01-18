Integrow extends debt for co-development of Thane-based project

Premium
Aurum Proptech-backed real estate investment platform Integrow Asset Management, which invests in both residential and commercial properties via its funds, has partnered with a Pune-based developer to back an upcoming residential project in Thane. The tech-driven real estate platform based in Mumbai, led by Ramashrya Yadav, is set to invest debt ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.