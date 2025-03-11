Insurtech startup Ensuredit initiates talks for Series A round
Insurtech startup Ensuredit initiates talks for Series A round

By Malvika Maloo

  • 11 Mar 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Insurance-tech startup Ensuredit Technologies, backed by investors such as 100 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts and Inflection Point Ventures, is in talks to raise fresh capital in a Series A funding round, a top executive told VCCircle.   The Gurugram-based startup, which provides technology solutions to banks, corporate agencies, licensed brokers, and fintech firms, ......

